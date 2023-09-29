Joey Meneses vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Friday, Joey Meneses (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with an OBP of .324, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .404.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 103 of 150 games this year (68.7%), including 45 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- Looking at the 150 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 38.7% of his games this season (58 of 150), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|71
|.280
|AVG
|.273
|.325
|OBP
|.323
|.423
|SLG
|.384
|27
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|5
|44
|RBI
|43
|60/18
|K/BB
|67/20
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.