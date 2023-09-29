Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Giles County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Giles County, Virginia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Giles County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Giles High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Riner, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.