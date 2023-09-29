There is high school football action in Fluvanna County, Virginia this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

    • Fluvanna County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Fluvanna County High School at Albemarle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Charlottesville, VA
    • Conference: Jefferson
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

