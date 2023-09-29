Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you live in Fauquier County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Liberty High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fauquier High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.