On Friday, Dominic Smith (hitting .132 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .251.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 89 games this year (of 143 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 143), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (23.1%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.7%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 50 of 143 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 70 .246 AVG .257 .309 OBP .332 .326 SLG .393 11 XBH 22 5 HR 6 21 RBI 23 43/19 K/BB 46/25 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings