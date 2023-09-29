The Washington Nationals, including Carter Kieboom (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Allan Winans
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

  • Kieboom is batting .211 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Kieboom has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kieboom has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 23 games so far this season.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
.154 AVG .270
.233 OBP .308
.154 SLG .568
0 XBH 5
0 HR 3
1 RBI 7
16/4 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Winans (1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing batters.
