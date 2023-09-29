The Washington Nationals, including Carter Kieboom (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is batting .211 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Kieboom has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.0%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kieboom has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine of 23 games so far this season.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .154 AVG .270 .233 OBP .308 .154 SLG .568 0 XBH 5 0 HR 3 1 RBI 7 16/4 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

