Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Alexandria County, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
West Springfield High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
