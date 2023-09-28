The college football season rolls on into Week 5, which includes two games involving teams from the CUSA. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 28 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Friday, September 29 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!