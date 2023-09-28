Travis d'Arnaud vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 24, when he went 0-for-4 against the Nationals.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .227 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 69 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this year (25 of 69), with more than one RBI 11 times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (26 of 69), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|40
|.208
|AVG
|.240
|.283
|OBP
|.291
|.436
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|19/11
|K/BB
|41/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 175 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (10-8) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
