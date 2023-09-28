Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 28 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, rank them 23rd in the NFL.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Commanders' Super Bowl odds (+12500) place them just 23rd in the league, but according to computer rankings they are 21st.
- The Commanders' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +12500, the ninth-biggest change among all teams.
- The Commanders' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.8%.
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington hasn won once against the spread this year.
- One of the Commanders' three games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- Washington has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Commanders are averaging 288.7 yards per game on offense this year (23rd in NFL), and they are surrendering 331.7 yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Commanders are totaling 19.3 points per game offensively this season (19th in NFL), and they are giving up 28.7 points per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.
Commanders Impact Players
- Brian Robinson Jr. has run for 216 yards (72.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Also, Robinson has three catches for 49 yards and one touchdown.
- In three games, Sam Howell has passed for 671 yards (223.7 per game), with three touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 65.7%.
- On the ground, Howell has scored one TD and picked up 42 yards.
- Terry McLaurin has 13 receptions for 126 yards (42.0 per game) and one TD in three games.
- In the passing game, Curtis Samuel has scored zero times, catching 10 balls for 127 yards (42.3 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, the Commanders' Montez Sweat has registered 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks in his three games.
Commanders Player Futures
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 20-16
|+50000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|W 35-33
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|L 37-3
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+550
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
