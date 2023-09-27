As they go for the series sweep, Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (98-59) will clash with the Washington Nationals (69-89) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday, September 27. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +200. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (6-4, 4.49 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (10-14, 5.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're looking to wager on the Nationals and Orioles game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $30.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 53, or 67.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 5-1 (83.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 141 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (41.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win four times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+290) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.