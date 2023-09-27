Joey Meneses vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on September 27 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .733, fueled by an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .407. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.1% of his games this season (103 of 149), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (30.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 52 games this year (34.9%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|70
|.280
|AVG
|.277
|.325
|OBP
|.327
|.423
|SLG
|.389
|27
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|5
|44
|RBI
|43
|60/18
|K/BB
|65/20
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.49 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.49, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
