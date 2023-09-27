Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on September 27 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .733, fueled by an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .407. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.

In 69.1% of his games this season (103 of 149), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (30.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 7.4% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.

In 52 games this year (34.9%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 70 .280 AVG .277 .325 OBP .327 .423 SLG .389 27 XBH 22 8 HR 5 44 RBI 43 60/18 K/BB 65/20 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings