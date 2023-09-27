Ildemaro Vargas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ildemaro Vargas (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks.
- In 60.0% of his 80 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (5.0%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (20 of 80), with more than one RBI eight times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 games this season (33.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|46
|.248
|AVG
|.248
|.298
|OBP
|.304
|.362
|SLG
|.356
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|17
|9/7
|K/BB
|10/12
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Rodriguez (6-4 with a 4.49 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.49, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.