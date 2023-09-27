Dominic Smith vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 150 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on September 27 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .251.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this year (88 of 142), with at least two hits 36 times (25.4%).
- He has homered in 11 games this season (7.7%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (23.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.7%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 49 of 142 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|.246
|AVG
|.256
|.309
|OBP
|.332
|.326
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|23
|43/19
|K/BB
|46/25
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Rodriguez (6-4 with a 4.49 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.49, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.