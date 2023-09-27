C.J. Abrams vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks while batting .245.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 146 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams has driven in a run in 40 games this year (27.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this season (63 of 146), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|71
|.258
|AVG
|.232
|.326
|OBP
|.276
|.438
|SLG
|.395
|28
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|29
|52/22
|K/BB
|61/10
|23
|SB
|20
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (6-4 with a 4.49 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.