Austin Riley vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .282 with 30 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 57 walks.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 109 games this season (of 154 played), and had multiple hits in 54 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (35 of 154), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has had an RBI in 60 games this season (39.0%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 82 games this year, with multiple runs 26 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|80
|.294
|AVG
|.271
|.363
|OBP
|.331
|.535
|SLG
|.503
|34
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|20
|43
|RBI
|55
|82/29
|K/BB
|83/28
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (8-10 with a 5.24 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 29th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.24, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
