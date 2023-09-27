On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .282 with 30 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 57 walks.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 109 games this season (of 154 played), and had multiple hits in 54 of those games.

He has gone deep in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (35 of 154), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has had an RBI in 60 games this season (39.0%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 82 games this year, with multiple runs 26 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 80 .294 AVG .271 .363 OBP .331 .535 SLG .503 34 XBH 35 17 HR 20 43 RBI 55 82/29 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings