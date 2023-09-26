Orlando Arcia vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Nationals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .272 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 37 walks.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 81 of 133 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.
- He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 43 games this year (32.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year (52 of 133), with two or more runs 13 times (9.8%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|67
|.270
|AVG
|.273
|.329
|OBP
|.325
|.423
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|31
|52/18
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Steele (16-5) out to make his 30th start of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
