Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and projected starter Josiah Gray on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 146 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 441 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 676 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.465 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Gray (8-12) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

He has 10 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 White Sox W 13-3 Home Josiah Gray Michael Kopech 9/21/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves L 9-6 Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/24/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Jackson Rutledge Allan Winans 9/24/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles - Away Josiah Gray Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves - Away Jake Irvin Kyle Wright 9/30/2023 Braves - Away Patrick Corbin Spencer Strider 10/1/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.