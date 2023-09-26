The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while batting .253.
  • In 64.1% of his games this season (84 of 131), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 32.8% of his games this year, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 65
.248 AVG .259
.284 OBP .321
.374 SLG .425
20 XBH 19
6 HR 11
30 RBI 33
32/9 K/BB 24/21
0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.01 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks fifth, 1.071 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
