The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks.

Vargas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .211.

Vargas has recorded a hit in 48 of 79 games this year (60.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.7%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 20 games this year (25.3%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 games this season (34.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 45 .248 AVG .253 .298 OBP .310 .362 SLG .363 5 XBH 13 3 HR 1 14 RBI 17 9/7 K/BB 8/12 1 SB 0

