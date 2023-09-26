Dominic Smith vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks while batting .252.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 62.4% of his games this season (88 of 141), with multiple hits 36 times (25.5%).
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had an RBI in 33 games this season (23.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (7.8%).
- He has scored at least once 49 times this year (34.8%), including five games with multiple runs (3.5%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|68
|.246
|AVG
|.259
|.309
|OBP
|.336
|.326
|SLG
|.394
|11
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|23
|43/19
|K/BB
|45/25
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Orioles give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.01 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.01), seventh in WHIP (1.071), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
