At the moment the Washington Commanders have been given +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Commanders this season on Fubo!

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington Betting Insights

Washington went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, five Commanders games hit the over.

Washington owned the 20th-ranked offense last season (330.3 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking third-best with only 304.6 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last season and 4-3-1 on the road.

Washington had four wins as the favorite (in nine games) and four wins as an underdog (eight games).

The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games with the Browns last year.

Brissett also rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Cody Barton totaled 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

Bet on Commanders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +40000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +12500 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +8000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +12500 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1000 13 December 3 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +550 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1000

Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.