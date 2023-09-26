Tuesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (100-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-74) clashing at Truist Park (on September 26) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Justin Steele (16-5) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-1-0 against the spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 141 times this season and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 80-34 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 909 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

