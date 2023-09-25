If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in York County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Bruton High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25

6:30 PM ET on September 25 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Smithfield High School at York High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Tabb High School at New Kent High School