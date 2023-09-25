Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in York County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Bruton High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Smithfield High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tabb High School at New Kent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Kent, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.