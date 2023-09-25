The Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule.

You will find info on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Yankees (78-77) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Monday at 1:05 PM ET. Click here for more information about this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 72 RBI)

ARI Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -123 +103 7.5

The Los Angeles Angels (70-86) play host to the Texas Rangers (87-68)

The Rangers will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 23 HR, 77 RBI)

Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 23 HR, 77 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 27 HR, 97 RBI)

TEX Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -193 +162 9

The Seattle Mariners (84-71) take on the Houston Astros (85-71)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.284 AVG, 31 HR, 100 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.284 AVG, 31 HR, 100 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.281 AVG, 28 HR, 109 RBI)

SEA Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -125 +106 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (77-79) host the San Diego Padres (77-79)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.273 AVG, 33 HR, 105 RBI)

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -118 -101 7

