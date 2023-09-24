The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia ready for the third of a four-game series against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit 144 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.

Washington's .395 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (668 total).

The Nationals' .314 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.

Washington's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington has the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.466).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jackson Rutledge (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his third this season.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 White Sox L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox W 13-3 Home Josiah Gray Michael Kopech 9/21/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves L 9-6 Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Jackson Rutledge Kyle Wright 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles - Away Jake Irvin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves - Away Patrick Corbin Kyle Wright 9/30/2023 Braves - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.