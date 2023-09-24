Sunday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (99-55) and the Washington Nationals (68-87) matching up at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 24.

The probable pitchers are Allan Winans for the Braves and Jackson Rutledge (0-1) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream:

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 1-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals have compiled a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Nationals have been victorious in 57, or 41.3%, of the 138 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 7-18 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (668 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

