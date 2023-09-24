Trying to find Curtis Samuel's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Samuel's season stats include 73 yards on eight receptions (9.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for 19 yards. He has been targeted eight times.

Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Hip

The Commanders have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Logan Thomas (out/concussion): 6 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Commanders vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 8 73 34 0 9.1

Samuel Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0

