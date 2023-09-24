Commanders vs. Bills Injury Report — Week 3
Entering their Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (1-1) at FedExField, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Washington Commanders (2-0) are dealing with seven players on the injury report.
The Commanders are coming off of a victory over the Denver Broncos by the score of 35-33.
The Bills defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in their most recent outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Nick Gates
|C
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Da'Ron Payne
|DT
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kamren Curl
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|James Cook
|RB
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Spencer Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tre'Davious White
|CB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Micah Hyde
|S
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordan Phillips
|DT
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Commanders vs. Bills Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Bills or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Commanders Season Insights (2022)
- The Commanders ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but they really clicked on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 304.6 yards allowed per game.
- Washington ranked 24th in scoring offense (18.9 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (20.2 points allowed per game) last year.
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Commanders were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 191.3 passing yards per game. They ranked 21st on offense (204.2 passing yards per game).
- Washington put up 126.1 rushing yards per game on offense last year (12th in NFL), and it allowed 113.3 rushing yards per game (11th) on the other side of the ball.
- With 18 forced turnovers (26th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) last season, the Commanders' -5 turnover margin ranked 26th in the league.
Commanders vs. Bills Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-6)
- Moneyline: Bills (-275), Commanders (+225)
- Total: 43 points
Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.