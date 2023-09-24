At the moment the Washington Commanders are 21st in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington Betting Insights

Washington went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.

On defense, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by giving up only 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

At home last year, the Commanders were 4-5. Away, they were 4-3-1.

Washington put up a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game).

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and picked up 243 yards.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Cody Barton totaled 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +100000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +750 5 October 5 Bears - +25000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +4000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +10000 8 October 29 Eagles - +750 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +10000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +10000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +800 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +6600 17 December 31 49ers - +600 18 January 7 Cowboys - +800

