Will Brian Robinson Jr. Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brian Robinson Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Washington Commanders match up with the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Trying to find Robinson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Robinson has season stats which include 146 rushing yards on 37 carries (3.9 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus three receptions on five targets for 49 yards.
Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status: FP
- Reported Injury: Hip
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Commanders.
Commanders vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Robinson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|37
|146
|2
|3.9
|5
|3
|49
|1
Robinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|59
|0
|1
|7
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|18
|87
|2
|2
|42
|0
