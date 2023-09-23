Oddsmakers massively favor the William & Mary Tribe (3-0) when they host the Maine Black Bears (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between CAA foes at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field. William & Mary is favored by 16.5 points. The game's point total is set at 35.5.

William & Mary ranks 62nd in points scored this season (24.0 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking fifth-best in the FCS with 12.3 points allowed per game. Maine is compiling 290.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (94th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 400.3 total yards per contest (86th-ranked).

William & Mary vs. Maine Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field TV Channel: FloSports

William & Mary vs Maine Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline William & Mary -16.5 -115 -115 35.5 -115 -115 -1000 +600

William & Mary Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary is winless against the spread so far this season (0-2-0).

The Tribe have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

William & Mary has combined with its opponent to go over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

William & Mary has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

William & Mary has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tribe have an implied win probability of 90.9%.

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has racked up 571 yards (190.3 ypg) on 42-of-78 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 105 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 22 carries.

Bronson Yoder has 245 rushing yards on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Malachi Imoh has 85 yards as a receiver (28.3 per game) on eight catches, while also collecting 80.0 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

JT Mayo's team-high 142 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 14 targets) with one touchdown.

DreSean Kendrick has put together a 107-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes on 13 targets.

Nathaniel Lynn has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up .

Marcus Barnes has one interception, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

