In the matchup between the William & Mary Tribe and Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Tribe to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

William & Mary vs. Maine Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction William & Mary (-18.5) 43.7 William & Mary 31, Maine 13

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe have no wins against the spread this season.

One Tribe game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

Out of Black Bears two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Tribe vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed William & Mary 24 12.3 23 6 24.5 15.5 Maine 12 30.7 17 34 9.5 29

