William & Mary vs. Maine Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
In the matchup between the William & Mary Tribe and Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Tribe to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
William & Mary vs. Maine Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|William & Mary (-18.5)
|43.7
|William & Mary 31, Maine 13
William & Mary Betting Info (2023)
- The Tribe have no wins against the spread this season.
- One Tribe game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.
Maine Betting Info (2023)
- The Black Bears have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.
- Out of Black Bears two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).
Tribe vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|William & Mary
|24
|12.3
|23
|6
|24.5
|15.5
|Maine
|12
|30.7
|17
|34
|9.5
|29
