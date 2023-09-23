The VMI Keydets (1-2) and the Wofford Terriers (0-3) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium in a clash of SoCon opponents.

VMI is averaging 299.3 yards per game on offense this year (87th in the FCS), and is giving up 359.7 yards per game (61st) on the other side of the ball. Wofford's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 197.3 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 99th with 426 total yards allowed per contest.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

VMI vs. Wofford Key Statistics

VMI Wofford 299.3 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.3 (111th) 359.7 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426 (103rd) 87.7 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.3 (98th) 211.7 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99 (119th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has recorded 459 yards (153 ypg) on 37-of-57 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Rashad Raymond has 134 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Hunter Rice has been handed the ball 32 times this year and racked up 94 yards (31.3 per game).

Aidan Twombly's leads his squad with 164 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chance Knox has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 54.3 yards per game.

Egypt Nelson has hauled in three catches for 107 yards, an average of 35.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Bryce Corriston has racked up 218 yards on 55.3% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 54 yards with one score.

Ryan Ingram is his team's leading rusher with 30 carries for 133 yards, or 44.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

J.T. Smith Jr. has compiled 56 yards on 13 carries.

Tyler Parker leads his team with 75 receiving yards on one receptions with one touchdown.

Kyle Pinnix has five receptions (on two targets) for a total of 61 yards (20.3 yards per game) this year.

Kyle Watkins has racked up 56 reciving yards (18.7 ypg) this season.

