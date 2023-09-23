The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) meet at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Marshall is averaging 26 points per game on offense, which ranks them 82nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 29th, surrendering 15 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Virginia Tech is compiling 324.3 total yards per contest (107th-ranked). It ranks 63rd in the FBS defensively (341.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Virginia Tech vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

City: Huntington, West Virginia

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Marshall 324.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.5 (129th) 341.3 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.5 (2nd) 83 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (86th) 241.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.5 (45th) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 3 (82nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has thrown for 494 yards (164.7 yards per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Bhayshul Tuten is his team's leading rusher with 38 carries for 104 yards, or 34.7 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Tuten has also chipped in with three catches for 50 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Kyron Drones has piled up 89 yards (on 26 attempts).

Jaylin Lane has hauled in 123 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Da'Quan Felton has put up a 118-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught seven passes on 20 targets.

Dae'Quan Wright's nine grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 112 yards (37.3 ypg).

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 446 yards, completing 68.3% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 46 yards (23 ypg) on 20 carries.

Rasheen Ali has racked up 222 yards on 36 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner. He's also caught five passes for 47 yards (23.5 per game).

Cade Conley's leads his squad with 114 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 10 targets).

Charles Montgomery has grabbed seven passes while averaging 48.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Caleb McMillan has hauled in four receptions for 85 yards, an average of 42.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

