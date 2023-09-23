Our projection model predicts the Marshall Thundering Herd will beat the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Virginia Tech vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Marshall (-4.5) Over (41.5) Marshall 31, Virginia Tech 15

Week 4 ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Hokies.

The Hokies have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

The Hokies have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Virginia Tech this season is 7.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Thundering Herd's implied win probability is 66.7%.

The Thundering Herd are unbeaten against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Marshall games average 43.5 total points per game this season, two more than the over/under for this matchup.

Hokies vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 26 15 21 17 31 13 Virginia Tech 23 25.3 26.5 20.5 16 35

