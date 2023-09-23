The No. 11 Utah Utes (3-0) host a Pac-12 clash against the No. 22 UCLA Bruins (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah ranks 87th in total offense this year (357.0 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 357.0 yards allowed per game. UCLA has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 10th-best in total yards per game (527.0) and 24th-best in total yards allowed per game (278.7).

Utah vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah vs. UCLA Key Statistics

Utah UCLA 357.0 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 527.0 (22nd) 270.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.7 (22nd) 186.7 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.3 (3rd) 170.3 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.7 (50th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (7th)

Utah Stats Leaders

Nate Johnson has thrown for 281 yards, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns this season. He's also run for 148 yards (49.3 ypg) on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has racked up 213 yards on 33 carries.

Money Parks' team-leading 138 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 13 targets) with two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has caught 10 passes for 120 yards (40.0 yards per game) this year.

Munir McClain has a total of 92 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three passes.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has compiled 615 yards on 62.7% passing while collecting seven touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Carson Steele is his team's leading rusher with 30 carries for 243 yards, or 81.0 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well. Steele has also chipped in with seven catches for 50 yards and one receiving touchdown.

TJ Harden has been given 25 carries and totaled 233 yards with two touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant paces his team with 219 receiving yards on nine receptions with two touchdowns.

Logan Loya has put up a 114-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught seven passes on nine targets.

Josiah Norwood has racked up 102 reciving yards (34.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

