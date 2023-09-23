The No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) hit the road for a Pac-12 battle against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium.

USC owns the 80th-ranked defense this season (368.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with a tally of 580.7 yards per game. Arizona State ranks ninth-worst in total yards per game (292.7), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 34th in the FBS with 293.3 total yards allowed per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on FOX.

USC vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

USC vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

USC Arizona State 580.7 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.7 (123rd) 368.3 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.3 (31st) 185 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.7 (120th) 395.7 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197 (99th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (128th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (128th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has 878 pass yards for USC, completing 77.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 61 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

MarShawn Lloyd has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 195 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on three catches for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Quinten Joyner has been handed the ball 14 times this year and racked up 113 yards (37.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Tahj Washington's 233 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has registered nine receptions and three touchdowns.

Duce Robinson has hauled in eight receptions totaling 186 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Brenden Rice has a total of 124 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has thrown for 403 yards on 56.7% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Cameron Skattebo is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 148 yards, or 49.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Skattebo has also chipped in with six catches for 51 yards.

DeCarlos Brooks has totaled 90 yards on 21 carries.

Xavier Guillory has hauled in 140 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Elijhah Badger has caught nine passes and compiled 125 receiving yards (41.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jalin Conyers' eight targets have resulted in six grabs for 68 yards.

