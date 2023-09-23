Texas vs. Baylor: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) will face off against the Baylor Bears (1-2) in Big 12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are currently heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Baylor matchup.
Texas vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Texas vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-15.5)
|51.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Texas (-14.5)
|51.5
|-710
|+490
Texas vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Texas has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Baylor has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
Texas & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|To Win the Big 12
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
|Baylor
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
