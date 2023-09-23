The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-3) hit the road for a CAA battle against the Richmond Spiders (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

With 486.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 10th-worst in the FCS, Stony Brook has been forced to rely on its 90th-ranked offense (295.3 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Richmond ranks 96th with 286.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 36th with 309.0 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this game on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Stony Brook Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Richmond vs. Stony Brook Key Statistics

Richmond Stony Brook 286.3 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.3 (80th) 309.0 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 486.0 (120th) 108.7 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.0 (80th) 177.7 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (86th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has thrown for 517 yards (172.3 yards per game) while completing 76.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 58 yards with one touchdown.

Milan Howard has run the ball 15 times for 81 yards, with one touchdown.

Savon Smith has taken 20 carries and totaled 78 yards with one touchdown.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has registered 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 145 (48.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro has racked up 139 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Ja'Vion Griffin's six targets have resulted in five catches for 59 yards.

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has compiled 523 yards (174.3 ypg) on 52-of-103 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Ross Tallarico has 127 rushing yards on 17 carries.

This season, Johnny Martin III has carried the ball 23 times for 105 yards (35.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Anthony Johnson's team-high 212 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 22 targets).

Jayce Freeman has caught 10 passes while averaging 30.0 yards per game.

Jayden Cook has a total of 90 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Stony Brook or Richmond gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.