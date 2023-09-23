The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) play an FCS opponent, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 24th-worst in the FBS (31.3 points allowed per game), Old Dominion has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 81st in the FBS by totaling 26.3 points per game. Texas A&M-Commerce has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking sixth-worst in points (8 per game) and 17th-worst in points surrendered (41 per game).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Old Dominion vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

Old Dominion Texas A&M-Commerce 329 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.5 (120th) 411.7 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 516 (61st) 137.7 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (66th) 191.3 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (117th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 574 yards (191.3 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 52.9% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 34 rushing yards on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 208 yards on the ground.

Devin Roche has piled up 120 yards on 13 attempts.

Javon Harvey's team-leading 166 yards as a receiver have come on three catches (out of nine targets) with one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has caught four passes for 113 yards (37.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Isiah Paige has compiled eight grabs for 90 yards, an average of 30 yards per game.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Peter Parrish has racked up 122 yards on 47.2% passing this season. He's also run for 48 yards with one score.

Reggie Branch has been handed the ball 22 times for a team-high 100 yards (50 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his four receptions this season are good for 43 yards.

Ra'veion Hargrove has taken 15 carries and totaled 52 yards.

Keith Miller III leads his team with 72 receiving yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Micaleous Elder's six grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 33 yards (16.5 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Old Dominion or Texas A&M-Commerce gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.