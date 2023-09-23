The Liberty Flames (3-0) square off against a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the Florida International Panthers (3-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Liberty ranks 69th in scoring defense this year (22.7 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 40.7 points per game. Florida International ranks 85th in the FBS with 25.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 68th with 22.5 points given up per contest on defense.

Liberty vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Liberty vs. Florida International Key Statistics

Liberty Florida International 494.7 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.3 (50th) 344.0 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.0 (127th) 240.3 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (100th) 254.3 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.8 (84th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (113th) 10 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 763 passing yards, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 191 yards (63.7 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 221 yards on the ground.

CJ Daniels' 252 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has collected 10 catches and two touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has reeled in 10 passes while averaging 68.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Elijah Smoot has compiled five catches for 102 yards, an average of 34.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has thrown for 867 yards (216.8 yards per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 64 yards with one touchdown.

Shomari Lawrence is his team's leading rusher with 47 carries for 291 yards, or 72.8 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Kejon Owens has been given 18 carries and totaled 122 yards with three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has totaled 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 370 (92.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has caught eight passes and compiled 159 receiving yards (39.8 per game).

Jalen Bracey's 11 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 154 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

