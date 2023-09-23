Our projection model predicts the Utah State Aggies will defeat the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, September 23 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

James Madison vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah State (+4.5) Under (52.5) Utah State 30, James Madison 20

Week 4 Sun Belt Predictions

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

The Dukes have one win against the spread this year.

James Madison is winless against the spread when it has played as 4.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

One Dukes game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

James Madison games this season have posted an average total of 46.2, which is 6.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Aggies based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

The Aggies have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

Utah State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year.

Out of Aggies two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Utah State games this year have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 8.0 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Dukes vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 30.0 17.3 38.0 3.0 26.0 24.5 Utah State 37.7 30.3 78.0 28.0 17.5 31.5

