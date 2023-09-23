The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-7) 55.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-7) 55.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Ole Miss has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.

Alabama & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 To Win the SEC +400 Bet $100 to win $400 Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the SEC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

