The NC State Wolfpack (2-1) hit the road for an ACC clash against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

NC State ranks 61st in scoring offense (31 points per game) and 62nd in scoring defense (22 points allowed per game) this year. Virginia has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 20th-worst in total offense (316.7 total yards per game) and 13th-worst in total defense (451.7 total yards allowed per game).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Virginia vs. NC State Key Statistics

Virginia NC State 316.7 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (67th) 451.7 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.7 (41st) 68 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.7 (52nd) 248.7 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.3 (76th) 5 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (32nd) 1 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (82nd)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has racked up 652 yards (217.3 yards per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has rushed for 87 yards on 26 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on two catches, totaling 68 yards.

Kobe Pace is a key figure in this offense, with 62 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown and 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game) on five catches with two touchdowns

Malik Washington leads his team with 289 receiving yards on 18 catches with one touchdown.

Malachi Fields has collected 207 receiving yards (69 yards per game) on 19 receptions.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 679 yards, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 161 yards (53.7 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Houston has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 96 yards (32 per game).

Kevin Concepcion has hauled in 16 receptions for 122 yards (40.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Julian Gray has put up a 109-yard season so far, reeling in six passes on nine targets.

Porter Rooks' eight grabs have yielded 92 yards.

