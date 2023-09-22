High school football competition in Tazewell County, Virginia is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Richlands High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lebanon, VA

Lebanon, VA Conference: Southwest

Southwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Virginia High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Bluefield, VA

Bluefield, VA Conference: Southwest

Southwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeton Senior High School at Tazewell High School