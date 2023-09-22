Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Tazewell County, Virginia is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Richlands High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Virginia High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bluefield, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton Senior High School at Tazewell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tazewell, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
