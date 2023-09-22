Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Scott County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Gate City High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Big Stone Gap, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castlewood High School at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Duffield, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
