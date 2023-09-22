The Washington Nationals (68-86) host the Atlanta Braves (98-55) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (14-12) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (10-13) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.05 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 31st of the season. He is 10-13 with a 5.05 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 34-year-old has put together a 5.05 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 30 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.

Corbin is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Corbin is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Patrick Corbin vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 890 total runs scored while batting .276 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .502 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 293 home runs (first in the league).

Corbin has pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Braves this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (14-12) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.66 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

In 29 starts this season, Morton has lasted five or more innings 24 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 29 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 39-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.66), 42nd in WHIP (1.423), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

