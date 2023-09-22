Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (98-55) against the Washington Nationals (68-86) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (14-12) for the Braves and Patrick Corbin (10-13) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Nationals have come away with 57 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 4-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (662 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule