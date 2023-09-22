This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Martinsville County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Fluvanna County
  • Botetourt County
  • Richmond County
  • Newport News County
  • York County
  • Floyd County
  • Charlottesville County
  • Petersburg County

    • Martinsville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Martinsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Martinsville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.